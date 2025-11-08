TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.83 and traded as high as GBX 324.50. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 323.50, with a volume of 659,534 shares traded.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.83.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

