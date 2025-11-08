Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $22.07. Air T shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 1,099 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Air T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Air T Stock Down 3.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 263.91% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

