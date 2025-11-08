Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 4,853 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,457,160,000 after purchasing an additional 499,362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,112,500,000 after buying an additional 323,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,214,000 after buying an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after buying an additional 854,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $161.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

