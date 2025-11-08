Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.36 and traded as high as GBX 434. Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 430, with a volume of 63,593 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 430 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36. The company has a market cap of £267.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 388.36.

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

