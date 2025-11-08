Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,754.06 and traded as high as GBX 2,070. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2,028, with a volume of 5,033 shares.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £391.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,398.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,754.06.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces.

The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.