Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,185 Vistra Corp. $VST

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2,341.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,755,000 after acquiring an additional 830,111 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 102.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,309,000 after acquiring an additional 492,765 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $56,876,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 23.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,712,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,943,000 after acquiring an additional 329,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST opened at $190.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.29.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.88%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,964.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

