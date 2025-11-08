Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 368.88 and traded as high as GBX 373.20. Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 365.40, with a volume of 99,644 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 470 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 330 to GBX 350 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 390.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.88. The company has a market capitalization of £892.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Vesuvius had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vesuvius plc will post 51.3945695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

