992 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 992 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $309.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.93 and a 200-day moving average of $310.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total transaction of $8,886,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,977.22. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,989,576 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.36.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

