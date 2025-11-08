The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $800.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.71.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $602.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $719.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $469.24 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.