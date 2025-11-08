Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.4286.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,213,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,150,000 after buying an additional 964,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,543,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,566,000 after acquiring an additional 349,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gen Digital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,473,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,899,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,253,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,791 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.