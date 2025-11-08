Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources makes up about 2.5% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 79.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,507,000 after buying an additional 513,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437,476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $8,719,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $5,127,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $449.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

