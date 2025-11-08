Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Holdings Boosted by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $457.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.