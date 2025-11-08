Banzai International (BNZI) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Banzai International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banzai International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.53 million -$31.51 million -0.18 Banzai International Competitors $2.10 billion $125.38 million -3.15

Banzai International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Banzai International Competitors 428 1097 982 21 2.24

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banzai International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Banzai International presently has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 14,672.73%. As a group, “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 49.86%. Given Banzai International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% Banzai International Competitors -80.02% -32.37% -15.85%

Risk & Volatility

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International’s peers have a beta of 2.36, indicating that their average share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banzai International peers beat Banzai International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

