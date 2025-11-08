Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Dollar Tree accounts for 2.0% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.