Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $773,627,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $92,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after buying an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,685,000 after buying an additional 890,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,349,000 after buying an additional 887,361 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

