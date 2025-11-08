Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $36,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 146.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 779,492 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $14,137,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

