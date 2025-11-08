Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jones Trading cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 40.39 and a current ratio of 40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.9%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 270.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

