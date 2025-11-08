Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolfspeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,913,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 2,989,503 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 146,106 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,329,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,958 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at about $6,586,000.

Shares of WOLF opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.