Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.8571.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolfspeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
Shares of WOLF opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
