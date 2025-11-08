Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 16,492 Shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,123.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,115.7% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period.

Shares of BUCK opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

