Bensler LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Bensler LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $241.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

