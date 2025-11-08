Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) vs. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Financial Contrast

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Sound Financial Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $264.32 million 4.62 $138.64 million $4.59 10.45 Sound Financial Bancorp $62.03 million 1.86 $4.64 million $2.64 17.03

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 43.19% 13.10% 2.02% Sound Financial Bancorp 10.97% 6.53% 0.66%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

