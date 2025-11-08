Bensler LLC Takes $465,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Bensler LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,437,000 after purchasing an additional 913,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

