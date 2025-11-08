Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,937 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $177.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.83.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

