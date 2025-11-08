Bensler LLC Acquires 314 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 146.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $368.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

