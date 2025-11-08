Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

