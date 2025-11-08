Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,161 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Core Scientific were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORZ. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $32,736,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 157.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 5,403,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 46.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,473,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,448 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1,099.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,188,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,017 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Insider Activity

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 5,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,770.50. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 134.61 and a beta of 6.59. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

