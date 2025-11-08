Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 12,947 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 771.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 32,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 100.7% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 22.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FULT opened at $17.63 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fulton Financial

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.