Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Buys 7,529 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.72 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

