Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Has $426,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $609.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.22. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

