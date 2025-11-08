UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $96.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $85.33 and a 12-month high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

