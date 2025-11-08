Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,721 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

VKTX opened at $36.77 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $216,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,720. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 38,989 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,365,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,419,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,693,006.09. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. B. Riley upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

