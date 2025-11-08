USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA Stock Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of USANA Health Sciences worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 109.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 300.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 273.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,750 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $34,632.50. Following the sale, the director owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341.35. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

