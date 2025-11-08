Timken Company (The) $TKR Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Timken were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 664.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

