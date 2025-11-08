4,029 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Bought by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,308,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Brown University bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,915,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

