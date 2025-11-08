Ceva, Inc. $CEVA Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Ceva worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEVA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ceva in the second quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ceva during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceva in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ceva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ceva in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Ceva Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.75 million, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.32. Ceva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

