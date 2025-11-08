Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Fortis from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Fortis from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$72.00 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.65.

Fortis Stock Down 0.2%

Fortis Increases Dividend

FTS stock opened at C$71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.82. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$57.98 and a 12 month high of C$73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

