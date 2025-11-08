Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.22.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE GWO opened at C$59.90 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$44.89 and a twelve month high of C$61.39. The stock has a market cap of C$55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.76.

Great-West Lifeco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

