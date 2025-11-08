Holdings Venture Globalharvest Buys 49,055 Shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 49,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $573,452.95. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,164,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,750,000.67. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Venture Globalharvest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 784 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172.80.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 673.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

