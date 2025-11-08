Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $678,150.00 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,288,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,378,975.95. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $730,350.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $733,050.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $752,850.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $695,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $698,850.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $706,950.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $702,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $2,076,659.28.

On Monday, October 13th, Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $2,093,842.04.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $102,559,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in UiPath by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 479.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

