What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Genelux Q1 Earnings?

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genelux in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Genelux Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Genelux has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux during the first quarter worth $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genelux by 99.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 83.3% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

