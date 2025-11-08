What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for VTYX Q1 Earnings?

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 607,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 290,169 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Further Reading

