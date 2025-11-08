Q1 Earnings Forecast for CAVA Group Issued By William Blair

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAVA Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.
CAVA Group Stock Up 4.3%
NYSE CAVA opened at $48.58 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.47.
Institutional Trading of CAVA Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
