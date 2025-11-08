B. Riley Issues Positive Estimate for InfuSystem Earnings

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for InfuSystem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for InfuSystem’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for InfuSystem’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

INFU has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

InfuSystem Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of INFU stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 million, a PE ratio of 165.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $147,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 13.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,621.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,980. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

