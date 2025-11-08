Wedbush Forecasts Corsair Gaming’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corsair Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price objective on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $6.55 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $698.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

