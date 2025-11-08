Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parsons were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Parsons by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Parsons by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parsons from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

Parsons Price Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parsons Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.20.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.