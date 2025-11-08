Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veracyte were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,263,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 14.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,604 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 166,605 shares during the period.

Veracyte stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,946,411.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,888.08. The trade was a 58.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $233,153.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 334,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,565.85. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,635 shares of company stock worth $3,490,004. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

