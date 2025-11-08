Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 215.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.19.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

