Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,948 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.38 and a beta of 1.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,048.31. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

