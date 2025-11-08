Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 34,305 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of ADTRAN worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Trading Down 0.7%

ADTN opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

ADTRAN Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

