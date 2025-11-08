Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.23. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $135.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

